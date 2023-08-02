Commerce Bank Sells 2,063 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Garmin worth $20,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Garmin by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $309,957,000 after buying an additional 62,270 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Garmin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,158,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,244,000 after buying an additional 35,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,766,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,982,000 after buying an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GRMN traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.60. 221,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,096. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.28 and its 200 day moving average is $101.17.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. Garmin’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.