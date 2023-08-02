Commerce Bank Sells 5,058 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $19,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 201.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 642.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.44.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Cooper Companies stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.80. 42,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,888. The business has a fifty day moving average of $375.78 and a 200 day moving average of $364.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.24, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $399.62.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 1.03%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

