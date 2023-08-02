Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 801,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE CMC opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,785 shares in the company, valued at $21,971,210.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $274,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,971,210.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,247 shares of company stock worth $9,332,716. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,477,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 867,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after buying an additional 619,296 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,124,000 after buying an additional 517,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after purchasing an additional 409,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

