Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Bought by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.19% of Commercial Metals worth $10,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMC. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 2.1 %

CMC stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.62. The stock had a trading volume of 195,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,258. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.02.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,691,790.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,068,908.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,247 shares of company stock valued at $9,332,716. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

