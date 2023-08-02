Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Gap Up to $35.13

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.13, but opened at $36.67. Community Healthcare Trust shares last traded at $35.26, with a volume of 3,799 shares trading hands.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.32 million, a P/E ratio of 124.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 620.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,483,000 after buying an additional 85,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,530,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,426,000 after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,057,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after buying an additional 409,213 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $974.0 million in 181 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease).

