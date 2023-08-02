Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.11

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.11 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 164638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,725,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 142,651 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,994,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,005,000 after buying an additional 525,988 shares in the last quarter.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

