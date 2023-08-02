Comparing Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) and KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE)

KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE – Get Free Report) and Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for KM Wedding Events Management and Diversey, as reported by MarketBeat.com.



Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KM Wedding Events Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Diversey 1 10 0 0 1.91

Diversey has a consensus target price of $7.57, suggesting a potential downside of 9.81%. Given Diversey’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diversey is more favorable than KM Wedding Events Management.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

KM Wedding Events Management has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversey has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares KM Wedding Events Management and Diversey’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Diversey $2.77 billion 0.98 -$169.30 million ($0.58) -14.47

KM Wedding Events Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diversey.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of Diversey shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Diversey shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KM Wedding Events Management and Diversey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A Diversey -6.56% 12.53% 2.00%

Summary

Diversey beats KM Wedding Events Management on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KM Wedding Events Management



KM Wedding Events Management, Inc. provides matrimonial, wedding event management and allied services. Its matrimonial services include matchmaking and partner identification through multiple delivery channels via print and visual media, website, physical centers and events. The company was founded by T. V. Mohan and Meera Nagarajan on October 24, 2012 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

About Diversey



Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management. This segment serves customers in the healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries. The Food & Beverage segment provides a range of products, solutions, equipment, and machines, such as chemical products, engineering and equipment solutions, knowledge-based services, training through its Diversey Hygiene Academy, and water treatment. This segment serves customers in the brewing, beverage, dairy, processed foods, pharmaceutical, and agriculture industries. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina. As of July 5, 2023, Diversey Holdings, Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Solenis LLC.

