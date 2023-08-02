Compound (COMP) Trading Down 8.2% This Week

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $63.74 or 0.00215994 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $496.64 million and approximately $153.90 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00048547 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00023337 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00030180 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,792,296 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

