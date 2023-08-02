Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $193.50 million-$195.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.11 million. Confluent also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.02 EPS.
CFLT stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,499,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,731. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $41.22.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. The business had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.
In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $100,754.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $100,754.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 135,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $5,438,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,875,086 shares of company stock valued at $53,402,295. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Confluent by 51.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 11.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,818,000 after buying an additional 1,496,443 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $2,147,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.
