Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut Conformis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Conformis Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.38. Conformis has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $9.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 75.43% and a negative net margin of 74.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conformis will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Conformis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,778,054 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Conformis by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 188,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,641 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Conformis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

