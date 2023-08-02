Coombe Bender & Co LLC Acquires 327 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.05.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,641,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,068,309. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

