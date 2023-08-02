Coombe Bender & Co LLC Buys 1,093 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up about 1.8% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,017,920,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:LYB traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $96.45. 662,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,294. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day moving average of $92.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.