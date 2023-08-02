Coombe Bender & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,964,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $701,629,000 after acquiring an additional 447,099 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,343 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,408,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $388,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,808 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $393,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.35. 15,322,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,944,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.07.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

