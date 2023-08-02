Coombe Bender & Co LLC Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NMFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 88,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 412,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 20,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Laura Holson Boswerger acquired 14,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $178,052.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NMFC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 91,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,318. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $91.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NMFC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded New Mountain Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

