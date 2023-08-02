Coombe Bender & Co LLC Has $9.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 37,528 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 58,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 397,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,086. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

