Coombe Bender & Co LLC Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.17. 24,527,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,761,516. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.