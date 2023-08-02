Coombe Bender & Co LLC Increases Stock Position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,995 shares during the quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC owned 0.23% of Landsea Homes worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Landsea Homes by 4,103.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 210,116 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Landsea Homes by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 143,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 40,419 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 187.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 14.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Landsea Homes news, CEO John Ho bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher T. Porter bought 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Ho purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 442,604 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 59,999 shares of company stock worth $449,993 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

LSEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Landsea Homes from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Landsea Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of LSEA stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 209,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,171. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $438.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $241.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

