Coombe Bender & Co LLC Purchases 1,951 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,852,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,749,173. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.