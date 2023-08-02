Coombe Bender & Co LLC Purchases 2,396 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. IES comprises 2.4% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Coombe Bender & Co LLC owned approximately 0.35% of IES worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IES by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,077,000 after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IES by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 701,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,948,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IES by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 511,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IES by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IES by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get IES alerts:

IES Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ IESC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.40. 12,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,291. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $58.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at IES

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 18.22%.

In other news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IES news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 2,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,515 in the last 90 days. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IES in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on IES

About IES

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.