Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Short Interest Down 7.3% in July

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,960,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 8,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Corebridge Financial stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.97. 1,842,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,028. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Corebridge Financial has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corebridge Financial will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $180,199,982.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 415,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,941,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRBG shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

