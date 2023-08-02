CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Trading Up 4.7%

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $215.00 and last traded at $215.00. Approximately 11,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 54,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

CorVel Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.04.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $185.44 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at CorVel

In related news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total transaction of $535,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $114,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,300 shares of company stock worth $837,580. Insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in CorVel by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 42,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. 51.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Articles

