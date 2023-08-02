Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 744,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the previous session’s volume of 229,479 shares.The stock last traded at $32.20 and had previously closed at $33.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRTO. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Criteo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Criteo

Criteo Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $220.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.39 million. Criteo had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.61%. On average, analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Criteo news, Director Marie Lalleman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $100,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marie Lalleman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $100,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $862,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $178,192.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,445,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,353. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 43,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.