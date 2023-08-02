Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,100 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 204,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 202,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $178,192.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,832 shares in the company, valued at $8,445,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $178,192.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,832 shares in the company, valued at $8,445,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $37,483.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,885.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,733 shares of company stock worth $1,188,353. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth $644,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 70,173 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRTO shares. TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Criteo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ CRTO traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $31.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16. Criteo has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $36.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $220.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.39 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

