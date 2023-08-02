Crystal Rock Capital Management Has $4.97 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for about 4.1% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $138,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after buying an additional 1,659,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.80. 3,435,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,078,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,378 shares of company stock worth $4,993,445. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. CL King initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.35.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

