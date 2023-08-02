Crystal Rock Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,125 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up approximately 2.7% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. SpectralCast restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.28. 894,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,302. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

