Crystal Rock Capital Management Sells 5,900 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Crystal Rock Capital Management lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,471 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 11.5% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $8.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.60. 13,426,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,997,766. The company has a market capitalization of $806.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.31. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,330 shares of company stock worth $9,788,758. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.93.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

