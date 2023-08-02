CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.42-$3.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. CSG Systems International also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.42-3.58 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.50.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSGS

CSG Systems International Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.59. 262,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.45. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $65.90.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $298.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.58 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 5.24%. Analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

Insider Activity at CSG Systems International

In related news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $441,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,961.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 648,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 202,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.