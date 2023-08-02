CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSI Compressco in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSI Compressco news, CEO John Earl Jackson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,041.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CSI Compressco Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in CSI Compressco by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 169,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSI Compressco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,596,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 27,304 shares during the period. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. 54,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.00. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.37 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Featured Stories

