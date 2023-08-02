Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.0% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $52,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $149.38. 5,753,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,018,898. The company has a market capitalization of $263.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.52. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

