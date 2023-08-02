Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,844 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2,525.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock traded down $18.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $530.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,970,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,352. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $552.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $241.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.08.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,791 shares of company stock valued at $20,563,146. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.