Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,844 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2,525.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.
Adobe stock traded down $18.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $530.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,970,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,352. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $552.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $241.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.08.
In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,791 shares of company stock valued at $20,563,146. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.22.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
