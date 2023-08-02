Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $110.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $110,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.35. The stock had a trading volume of 854,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.23 and its 200 day moving average is $255.07. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

