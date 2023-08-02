Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $19.09 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $19,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,736,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,038,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.42, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.77.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $106,784.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,123.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,226.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,275 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

