Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $22.52 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.46. 5,507,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853,268. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.63. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. CL King assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.