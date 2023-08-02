Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 415,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $31,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,979,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,847. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 16.57%.

CP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

