Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 463,460 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,545 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,415,280,000 after buying an additional 1,873,972 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 16,650,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,064,104. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $187.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

