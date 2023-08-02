Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,603 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.05% of Eaton worth $36,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.87. 3,603,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.11. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $225.76. The stock has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

