Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $69,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 33,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 4,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $7.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $390.02. 2,409,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,395. The stock has a market cap of $369.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $405.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $384.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.78.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total value of $47,959,801.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,185,645 shares in the company, valued at $38,189,766,017.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 526,159 shares of company stock valued at $201,367,930. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

