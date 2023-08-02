Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.05% of Cummins worth $17,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Cummins by 305.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Up 1.6 %

CMI opened at $264.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.12 and its 200-day moving average is $237.72. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.40 and a 52-week high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.