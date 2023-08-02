Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.90-9.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73-2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CW. Truist Financial raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.80.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CW traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.38. 184,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.15. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $136.21 and a one year high of $194.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after acquiring an additional 141,697 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,009,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after buying an additional 182,125 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 756,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,372,000 after buying an additional 162,552 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

