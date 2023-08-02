CX Institutional Acquires New Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,017,920,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.06.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of LYB stock opened at $97.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day moving average of $92.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $101.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

