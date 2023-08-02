CX Institutional Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 72.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 36,938 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $117.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.61. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $319.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

