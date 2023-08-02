CX Institutional Has $1.71 Million Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

CX Institutional decreased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $146.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.72. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $151.95.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

