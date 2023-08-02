CX Institutional Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

CX Institutional boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 137.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $289.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $213.73 and a twelve month high of $297.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.69 and its 200 day moving average is $258.17.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

