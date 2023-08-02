CX Institutional Increases Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 175.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,471 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.06% of UFP Industries worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $103.35 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.17 and a 52 week high of $103.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.33. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $391,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,403,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $706,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,545 shares in the company, valued at $31,403,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,830 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.