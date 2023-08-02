CX Institutional Purchases 5,644 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CX Institutional lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 203.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $255.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.92 and its 200-day moving average is $246.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,298 shares of company stock worth $20,387,100. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

