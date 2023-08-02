CX Institutional Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,883.85.

Booking Stock Down 1.9 %

BKNG opened at $2,914.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $3,017.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,726.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,607.64.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total value of $1,974,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $10,586,953. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.