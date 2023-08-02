CX Institutional Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000. CX Institutional owned about 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $777.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

