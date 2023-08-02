CX Institutional Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,276 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,786 shares of company stock worth $20,369,724. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.29. The company has a market cap of $267.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

