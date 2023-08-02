CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.14) Per Share

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.14) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. William Blair started coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CBAY opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13).

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after buying an additional 142,081 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,919 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 13,862.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,224,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 642,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CymaBay Therapeutics

In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $197,480.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $197,480.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,247 shares of company stock valued at $784,694. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

