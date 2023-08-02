Cytokinetics (CYTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cytokinetics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 4,166 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $157,349.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,953 shares of company stock worth $3,137,901 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after buying an additional 1,751,405 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 244.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 854,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,459,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 119.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,093,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,978,000 after purchasing an additional 595,708 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,245,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

